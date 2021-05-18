Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

