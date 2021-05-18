Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

