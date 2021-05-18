Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 8.1% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $130.51 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

