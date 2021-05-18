Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.17.

DE stock opened at $383.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.51 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

