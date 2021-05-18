DCC plc (LON:DCC) Increases Dividend to GBX 107.85 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,016 ($78.60) on Tuesday. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,843.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get DCC alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,265.14 ($94.92).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.