Datum (DAT) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $123,681.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.13 or 0.01335051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00116338 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

