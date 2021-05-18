Databroker (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

