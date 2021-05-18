DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,052. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

