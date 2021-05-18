Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 125,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

