Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,539 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

