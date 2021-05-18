Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $264.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average of $321.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

