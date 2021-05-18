Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

