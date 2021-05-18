Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TIMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

