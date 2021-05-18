Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.