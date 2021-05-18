Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $23,375,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

