Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,914 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.04.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

