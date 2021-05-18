CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $32.07 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 119.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and $74.01 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00688703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,199.59 or 1.00390332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00187578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010003 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

