CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

