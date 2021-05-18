Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,653. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

