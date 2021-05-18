Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

