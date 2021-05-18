Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $48,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $30,215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,539,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 31,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.05. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $188.11 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

