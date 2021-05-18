Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,883.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.