Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

NYSE PVH opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

