Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.