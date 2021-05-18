Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 12,893 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 917.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $44,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $245.52 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average is $204.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

