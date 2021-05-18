Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,837. The company has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

