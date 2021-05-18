Cube (AUTO) Price Tops $0.0008

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Cube has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00094612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.77 or 0.01512732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00119056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00063969 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

