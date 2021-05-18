Cryptrust (CTRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,103.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 70.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $131,821.56 and $3,103.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00450143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00229397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.00 or 0.01374165 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.