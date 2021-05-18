Cryptobuyer One Day Volume Reaches $1,728.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $347,941.33 and approximately $1,728.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.24 or 0.01464489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

