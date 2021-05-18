Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE MPC opened at $61.52 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

