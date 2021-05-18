Credit Suisse Group Increases Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $17.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 848,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.