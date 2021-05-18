Credit Suisse Group Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $44.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.40 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

