Credit Suisse Group Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $120.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.47.

MGA stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

