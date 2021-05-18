Credit Suisse Group Boosts 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,420

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,144 ($14.95).

Shares of LON:III traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,232 ($16.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,515. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.76. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.80 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 900,038 shares of company stock worth $1,028,745,035.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

