CRDT Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,820.87 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a market cap of $158,820.87 and approximately $319,631.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CRDT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00090474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.01404518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00117633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.41 or 0.11111544 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,366,232 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.