CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director William F. Concannon Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRAI opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.