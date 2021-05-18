Cowen Begins Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

