Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

Shares of COST stock opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.34 and its 200 day moving average is $362.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

