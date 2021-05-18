Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

