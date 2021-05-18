Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.07.

CTVA opened at $46.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

