Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes $300,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

