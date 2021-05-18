Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 823 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 538,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 113,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

