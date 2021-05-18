Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,942,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,660,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

