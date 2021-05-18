Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 120.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $301.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.11 and a 200 day moving average of $284.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $180.76 and a 52 week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

