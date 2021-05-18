Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $12.19 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. J2 Global makes up 4.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

