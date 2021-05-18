Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.