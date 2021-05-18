Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 304 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,205. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.