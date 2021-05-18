Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 111 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $578.92. 7,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,302. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.22 and its 200-day moving average is $541.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

