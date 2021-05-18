Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $407.62. 25,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,920. The stock has a market cap of $384.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

