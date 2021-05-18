Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

